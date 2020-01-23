|
|
SHELBY CLAYTON RAMSEY JR., 67, of Charleston, passed away January 14, 2020, at Hubbard Hospice House.
Shelby was a 33-year retiree from E.I. DuPont and former employee of KAT. He was a member of North Charleston Baptist Church and served as a former Deacon.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Shelby Clayton Ramsey Sr., and Elizabeth Maxine Bagley.
Survivors include his loving wife, Nancy; daughters, Shelly Ramsey-Scott and Larry Scott, Kelli Ramsey and Acacia Ramsey; brother, William Ramsey; sisters, Brenda Ferrell and husband Lorin, and Delores Ramsey; five grandchildren, Spirit, Aaliyah, Elizabeth, Amari and Alannah, "Papaw's Hound Dogs."
Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 25, at North Charleston Baptist Church, 1009 Woodward Drive, Charleston, with Pastor Dave Carney, William Ramsey and Chuck Fouty officiating. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday at Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home in Charleston.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.cpjfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 23, 2020