SHELBY JEAN BOWYER, of Chesapeake, W.Va., passed away on December 19, 2019, at the age of 82.
She spent her childhood years in Sharon, the daughter of Mamie and Harvey Keeney.
Shelby worked for 39 years as an employee of the Kanawha County Courthouse. She was known for her knowledge of, and her love of, American History.
Shelby was preceded in death by sisters Missy Stone, "Chitch" Neal, Christine Roach, Mary "Tince" Thomas, brother "Tang" Keeney, niece Deanna "Sissy" Combs, and nephew Haven "Ogey" Stone.
She is survived by her nieces, Jo Whited of Chesapeake, Pim Richards of Miami, W.Va., Linda Coley of Sharon, Barbara Dawn Brewer of Ronda, Georjina Robinette of Ronda and Kathy Martin of East Bank. Shelby is survived by her nephews, Thomas Ramsey of Miami, W.Va., and Steve Ward of St. Petersburg, Fla., whom she raised after the death of her sister, Mary "Tince" Thomas.
A Memorial service will be held at the Sharon Church of God on Friday, January 3, 2020, beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 2, 2020