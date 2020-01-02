Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pryor Funeral Home - East Bank
184 Walnut Street
East Bank, WV 25067
(304)595-2611
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
6:30 PM
Pryor Funeral Home - East Bank
184 Walnut Street
East Bank, WV 25067
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shelby Bowyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shelby Jean Bowyer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shelby Jean Bowyer Obituary
SHELBY JEAN BOWYER, of Chesapeake, W.Va., passed away on December 19, 2019, at the age of 82.
She spent her childhood years in Sharon, the daughter of Mamie and Harvey Keeney.
Shelby worked for 39 years as an employee of the Kanawha County Courthouse. She was known for her knowledge of, and her love of, American History.
Shelby was preceded in death by sisters Missy Stone, "Chitch" Neal, Christine Roach, Mary "Tince" Thomas, brother "Tang" Keeney, niece Deanna "Sissy" Combs, and nephew Haven "Ogey" Stone.
She is survived by her nieces, Jo Whited of Chesapeake, Pim Richards of Miami, W.Va., Linda Coley of Sharon, Barbara Dawn Brewer of Ronda, Georjina Robinette of Ronda and Kathy Martin of East Bank. Shelby is survived by her nephews, Thomas Ramsey of Miami, W.Va., and Steve Ward of St. Petersburg, Fla., whom she raised after the death of her sister, Mary "Tince" Thomas.
A Memorial service will be held at the Sharon Church of God on Friday, January 3, 2020, beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Pryor Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family.
Condolences may be forwarded to www.pryorfh.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shelby's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -