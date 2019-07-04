

SHELIA ANN ROBERTS, 55, of Hurricane, a Registered Nurse Thomas Memorial Hospital, South Charleston, since 1984, passed away on June 23, 2019, after a battle with Scleroderma while staying at Cincinnati Children's Hospital for the past 15 months with her son who was awaiting a lung transplant. He received his transplant on June 25. The family has been lifted in prayer by a multitude of Christians around the world.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Shirley Davis.

Shelia is survived by husband, Jeffrey, and son, Jacob; brother; sister; aunts; cousins and lots of family and friends.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 6, at Chapman Funeral Home, with Pastor Claude Spurlock officiating. Burial will follow in Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane.

Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

You may share memories of Shelia with the family by visiting her tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes .com.

Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 4 to July 6, 2019