SHELIA GAIL (YOUNG) SWANSON, of Hurricane, WV, born July 26, 1947, 72 years old, passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, after a long fighting of a chronic disease ... Gail was surrounded by love as she left this world to be in the peace and love of Christ.
Gail was survived by Don Swanson (husband); Melissa Bradshaw (daughter); Gabe, Beau and Mckenzi Bradshaw (grandchildren); Jeff Moore (son); Kristy Moore (daughter-in-law); Justin and David Moore (grandchildren); four great - grandchildren; and her siblings, Bernie Young, John Young, Sandy Williams and Pamela Childers.
Gail was preceded in death by her Mother, Claudia Young; Father, Bernie Young; Brother, Dwight Richard; and many aunts uncles and grandparents.
Services for Gail will be at Bethel Baptist Church, 922 Hurricane Creek Road, Hurricane, at 1 p.m. on Sunday, October 6.
Gail was a kind and loving person and if you knew her and want to contribute anything ... the best way to honor her is to adopt an animal that is abused or abandoned ... go to a nursing home and volunteer and love the elderly ... or foster/adopt a child that needs love and acceptance ... My mother had a soft spot for things that are weak and hurting in this world ...
Cremation services are being provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D Street, South Charleston, WV.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 3, 2019