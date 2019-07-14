August 21, 1956-May 26, 2019



This is the story of SHELTON B. "PETE" HARRISON, who was a funny guy who left us too early. Pete was born to Phyllis and Shelton Harrison on August 21, 1956, the youngest of their two children. He is survived by his sister, Vicki G. Harrison of Annapolis, Md.; eight cousins; one paternal aunt and one maternal uncle. He was happily married to Tracy (Lucas), who passed away in 2018.

Starting life in Charleston, W.Va., Pete was always a part of the many escapades of cousins on both sides of the family. He was the youngest and teased the most by the entire crew. Mostly because he was so easy to tease. He had a very deep voice as a small boy and whenever he asked a question, it was always loud enough for the next table to hear or loud enough to disrupt the entire movie theater.

Pete loved the West Virginia Mountaineers and anything West Virginia. He loved the Atlanta Braves and Hank Aaron, and anything about American Indians. Pete was also a compassionate and sweet young boy and remained so as an adult. He was always nice to those whom he met and showed respect to others.

Pete worked for AT&T in Charleston for 20 years and relocated to Atlanta, Ga., with his wife, Tracy, in the 1990s. In Atlanta, he worked as a commercial electrical contractor until he became ill. Pete fought cancer and was of the mind set that he had cancer, cancer did not have him. He fought for a very long time and kept his spirits up and continued to fight. He was treated at Winship Cancer Center, part of Emory Health in Atlanta, and was very happy with the care he received there.

The family is requesting, that rather than flowers, contributions be made to Winship Cancer Institute. Include his name and direct it to Lung Cancer Research at the following address:

Winship Cancer Institute Office of Gift Accounting 1762 Clifton Rd. Suite 1400 Atlanta, GA 30322-4001. For online giving: www.emory.edu/give A service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 18, at the Lion of Judah Church, 513 Patrick Street, Charleston, W.Va. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 14 to July 16, 2019