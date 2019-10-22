|
|
SHERMAN HAROLD BALL, 73, of Hewett was born October 11, 1946 and passed away on October 20, 2019 at CAMC Memorial Hospital, Charleston.
Sherman loved spending time with his family and friends. He was the best husband, father and grandfather, a #1 Dad to Lillie Ball. He was the one person that everyone could count on when they needed a helping hand.
He is survived by his wife Martha Sue Lester Ball of 47 years; his daughter Lillie Ball; three sisters, Wanda (Dewey) Lester, May (Peter) Pagano and Erna McNeely; two brothers, Larry Ball and James Ball; many nieces and nephews; and one son-in-law, Clay Stairwall.
He was preceded in death by one daughter Amy Michelle Ball; two brothers Freedy (Jim) Ball and Andrew Ball; one sister Sharon Kay Ball; parents Alna and Minnie Ball; grandparents Blain and Essie Ball and Ras and Rosie Ball.
Service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 23 at Spencer Chapel United Methodist Church, Hewett with the Rev. Stanley Stevenson, Wiley Kent and the Rev. Roger McCauley officiating. Burial will follow in JB Ball Cemetery, Craddock Fork at Lake.
Friends may call after 6 p.m. Tuesday at the church.
Arrangements by Handley Funeral Home, Danville. You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 22, 2019