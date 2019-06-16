Services COOKE - PAULEY FUNERAL HOME, INC. 2002 20TH ST. Nitro , WV 25143-1707 (304) 755-3334 For more information about Sherri Karnes Resources More Obituaries for Sherri Karnes Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Sherri Renee Karnes

Obituary Condolences Flowers SHERRI RENEE KARNES, 56, of Hurricane, returned to God on June 11, 2019, after a grueling battle with cancer.

Sherri was born January 12, 1963. She was the middle child and only daughter of Phyllis and John Karnes. She grew up being loved and adored by, not only her parents, but her two brothers, Roger and Todd Karnes. She loved her family immensely and treasured their memories. With a smile, she would recall that, as a toddler, her Dad would dress her up just to walk her around Charleston and show her off. Sherri and her mother shared a love of music, and Phyllis would patiently teach Sherri to vocally harmonize at the age of four. Sherri's parents and brothers all preceded her in death.

Sherri grew up in Nitro and was an alumnus of Nitro High School. She recalled that time, with great nostalgia, saying, "I grew up in Mayberry." She loved that community and her idyllic childhood of riding bikes, swimming at the pool, and playing sports. Sherri was an excellent softball player and was the pitcher on a championship team for Nitro. She sang in the choir and played in the band. During her youth, Sherri was a member of Perrow Presbyterian and a member of a youth group called In His Presence. She was baptized at sunrise in the ocean on one of their summer beach trips. Her experiences with IHP laid the foundation of great faith that would remain throughout her life. The relationships she formed during this time taught her to praise and worship God, and gave her the skills she needed to lead others in worship.

Sherri attended Berea College in Kentucky where she studied Sociology and Appalachian Studies. Sherri was so proud to have been goalie on the women's field hockey team at Berea. A knee injury requiring surgery made it necessary for her to return home and finish her degree at Marshall, where she also continued working toward a Master's. Sherri worked at Shawnee Hills, DEAF, and the WV Advocate's Office as a supervisor. Sherri passionately fought for the rights and dignity of those individuals who were victimized by social prejudices and constructs.

Throughout the years, music continued to be the central thread woven into her life. Sherri felt called to lead others into the presence and peace of God through the art of worship. She was a skilled guitarist, songwriter, and vocalist, and shared these gifts generously. Sherri had the honor of leading two different church choirs, which provided great challenge, but also great satisfaction. She loved her choirs and valued the whole range of gifts offered. She believed that a willing heart and a tender spirit were far more valuable than talent.

Sherri is survived by her partner of over 10 years, Kathy Given, and her rescue dogs, Daisy, Jack, and Abby. Although Kathy bears unspeakable grief for her loss, she is equally grateful for all that was, and will remain. Sherri also leaves behind a nephew, William Karnes (Stephanie), and a niece, Kari Smith (Wes). These two have made Sherri the great aunt of three lively children, Adrianna, Aubrey, and Harrison. She adored her nieces and nephews. Any visit with them filled her with pride and utter joy.

The memorial service for Sherri will be Tuesday, June 18, at St. Timothy in the Valley Episcopal Church. The service will begin at 5 p.m. The family will begin receiving guests at 4 p.m. This celebration of Sherri's life will be a time of worship presided over by her dear friends, Rev. Dr. Lynne Caldwell and Rev. Sharon Bell.

Central to the core of Sherri's heart was a devout love of all God's creatures, but especially the furry ones. So, in lieu of flowers, Kathy requests that memorial donations be made to "A Passion for Purrs," 224 Brookhaven Drive, Nitro, WV 25143, a charity that was dear to her heart.

Kathy would like to acknowledge and pour gratitude and love over those who have made this past nine months' journey not only bearable, but blessed. Beth, John, Keith, Julie, Lisa, and Lori, Sherri mentioned repeatedly how much your care and making her family meant to her. "Sherri's Heroes," you carried her to her last breath. Thank you, Dr. Maria Tirona and Courtney, for your expertise and compassionate care, and paving the way for Sherri to fight. Dr. Scott Mitchell and Megan, there are no words. You took the pain away and called us friends. Sara Hall, you were above and beyond a good nurse.

