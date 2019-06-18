|
|
|
SHERRY JEAN DIAL, of Branchland, WV, born: December 25, 1955, passed away: June 14, 2019 at the age of Sixty Three years, Five months and Twenty days. Funeral service will be 3 p.m., Monday, June 17, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV, with Pastor Carlos Gibson and Elder Greg Dial officiating. Interment will follow at the Dial Cemetery, Branchland, WV. Visitation will be 2-3 p.m., Monday, June 17 Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 18 to June 20, 2019
