Koontz Funeral Home
238 Walnut St
Hamlin, WV 25523
(304) 824-3111
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Koontz Funeral Home
238 Walnut St
Hamlin, WV 25523
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
3:00 PM
Koontz Funeral Home
238 Walnut St
Hamlin, WV 25523
View Map
Sherry Dial Obituary
SHERRY JEAN DIAL, of Branchland, WV, born: December 25, 1955, passed away: June 14, 2019 at the age of Sixty Three years, Five months and Twenty days. Funeral service will be 3 p.m., Monday, June 17, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV, with Pastor Carlos Gibson and Elder Greg Dial officiating. Interment will follow at the Dial Cemetery, Branchland, WV. Visitation will be 2-3 p.m., Monday, June 17 Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 18 to June 20, 2019
