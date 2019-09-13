|
|
SHERRY "NAN" HAGER, 62, of Seth, fell asleep in death Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at her home.
She was loved by all as a bright shining light in a dim world. She kept a positive outlook and loved to make everyone smile! Full of life and a true kid at heart.
She was preceded in death by her son, Brian Michael Hager; her beloved mother, Anna Leona Bosley, and father Clifford Adkins; loving husband, Nickie Hager Sr., as well as her brothers Jerry Adkins (late wife Belinda), David Adkins Sr. (wife Lee), Jimmy Adkins (late wife Joyce), and Stephen "Frog" Atkins (wife Doris).
Those left to cherish her memory include her brothers, Gene Adkins Sr. and Wally Adkins (wife Lora); her sisters, Jewel Keatzel (husband Bob), Judith Sauter (husband Ed), and Betty Adkins; her best friend and son, Nicky Hager Jr. (wife Erin); last but not least, the things she lived most for in life ... her granddaughters, Brittany Leanne, Katie Danielle, Hailey Estelle, and Hannah Nicole from North Carolina.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 14, in Hopkins Fork Community Church, Seth, with Pastor Ronnie Santonio. Visitation will be one hour before the service.
Armstrong Funeral Home is serving the family.
Online condolences at www.armstrongfuneralhomewv. com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 13, 2019