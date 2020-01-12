|
SHERRY LYNN HANSON, 61, of Charleston, passed away January 9, 2020, at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston, following a long illness.
She was a homemaker and attended Walnut Gap Baptist Church.
Preceding her in death were her son, Bobby Joe Hanson; brother, Terry Wilson; and parents, Clarence Paul and Drema Stuart Wilson.
Surviving are her husband, Joe Hanson; daughters and son-in-law, Tera Hanson and Travis Paxton, Amanda and Jason Crowder; brothers and sisters-in-law, Kevin and Jeannie Wilson, Timmy and Michele Wilson; sister and brother-in-law, Patty and Danny Jones, all of Charleston; grandchildren, Andrew and Bradley Crowder, Oscar, Gracie and Max Hanson.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, January 13, at Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle, W.Va., with Pastor Gregg Reese officiating. Interment will follow in Cline Hollow Cemetery, Campbells Creek. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time at the funeral home on Monday.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 12, 2020