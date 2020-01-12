Home

POWERED BY

Services
FIDLER & FRAME FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BELLE
1126 DUPONT AVE EAST
Belle, WV 25015
(304) 949-4211
For more information about
Sherry Hanson
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
FIDLER & FRAME FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BELLE
1126 DUPONT AVE EAST
Belle, WV 25015
View Map
Service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
1:00 PM
FIDLER & FRAME FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BELLE
1126 DUPONT AVE EAST
Belle, WV 25015
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sherry Hanson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sherry Lynn Hanson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sherry Lynn Hanson Obituary

SHERRY LYNN HANSON, 61, of Charleston, passed away January 9, 2020, at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston, following a long illness.
She was a homemaker and attended Walnut Gap Baptist Church.
Preceding her in death were her son, Bobby Joe Hanson; brother, Terry Wilson; and parents, Clarence Paul and Drema Stuart Wilson.
Surviving are her husband, Joe Hanson; daughters and son-in-law, Tera Hanson and Travis Paxton, Amanda and Jason Crowder; brothers and sisters-in-law, Kevin and Jeannie Wilson, Timmy and Michele Wilson; sister and brother-in-law, Patty and Danny Jones, all of Charleston; grandchildren, Andrew and Bradley Crowder, Oscar, Gracie and Max Hanson.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, January 13, at Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle, W.Va., with Pastor Gregg Reese officiating. Interment will follow in Cline Hollow Cemetery, Campbells Creek. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time at the funeral home on Monday.
Please visit our website fidlerandframefuneralhome.com to send the family online condolences or sign the guest book.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sherry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -