|
|
SHERRY LYNN (HASCUE) PARSONS, 66, of Dunbar, passed away at her home on August 23, 2019.
She was born on July 14, 1953, at McMillion Hospital in Charleston to Gene and Naida Hascue.
Sherry was a graduate of Clay County High School and Charleston Beauty Academy. She enjoyed spending most of her time tending to her numerous flower gardens and decorating her home for the holidays.
She was preceded in death by her stepson, Matthew Parsons: and niece, Karen Lipscomb.
Sherry is survived by her husband of 29 years, Robert "Bob" Parsons; children, Chad Casto (Cary) and Lindsay Casto (D. Peterkin); grandchildren, Christian Casto, Evie Casto, Karli Miller, Nathan Miller, and Evan Letart; sister, Paula Sue Darnell; nieces, Lois Darnell, Charlotte Darnell, and Morgan Jarvis; and her beloved beagle, Brody.
A funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, August 30, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar. Burial will follow in Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar.
Friends may visit two hours prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
"We may not have it all together, but together we have it all."
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Aug. 28, 2019