SHERRY MICHAEL, of Julian, born March 1, 1953, received her Heavenly body August 15, 2019, after a long illness.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jean and David Smith of Julian; her ex-husband, Richard Michael of Cleveland, Ohio; her maternal grandparents, Thelma Irene Walters Stone, Randall James Stone and Clyde Cecil Walters of Julian; her paternal grandparents, Ella Mae Martin Smith and John Smith of Lincoln county, along with many aunts and uncles.
She is survived by her son, David J. Michael of Julian, and daughter, Jody L. Hall Michael of French Creek; three beautiful grandchildren, Jonathan, Briar, and Sage Hall Micheal of French Creek; her sisters, Sandy (Luke) Jowett of Julian, Shirley and Sharon Smith, both of Cross Lanes; and constant companion and joy, her precious Gizmo.
Sherry was a member of Lory Baptist Church in Julian which brought so much love and joy into her life.
The family would like to thank Dr. Vaughn Lamb, Dr. Albier Mousa and Dr. Ronald Chattin, along with their staff, Divita Dialysis Center of Danville, Hillcrest Rehab Center and the staff of CAMC for the excellent care and compassion that was given to both Sherry and the whole family. A special thanks to Dr. Bali, Dr. Chambers and the staff of the NICU at CAMC General for all you did for Sherry and the family in the final days. God Bless all these caring selfless souls.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, August 18, at Handley Funeral Home, Danville, W.Va., with Rev. Garry Bowman officiating. Burial will follow in Danville Memorial Park, Danville.
Friends may call one hour prior to the funeral service.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2019