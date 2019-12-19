Home

POWERED BY

Services
Turner & Son
602 N High Street
Hillsboro, OH 45133
937-393-2124
Calling hours
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Turner & Son
602 N High Street
Hillsboro, OH 45133
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
7:00 PM
Turner & Son
602 N High Street
Hillsboro, OH 45133
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sherry Walls
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sherry Walls

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sherry Walls Obituary
SHERRY JO WALLS, age 33, of Hillsboro, passed away Friday evening, December 13, 2019 at her home. She was born August 6, 1986 in Cincinnati, the daughter of Jerry and Teresa "Terri" (Moore) Stover.
Sherry worked at Walgreens in Hillsboro, and was a loving and devoted mother, daughter, granddaughter and sister as well as an artist, writer and gamer.
She is survived by her daughter, Mara; her father Jerry (Trina) Stover of Dunbar, WV; her mother, Terri (fianc Darrell Elliott) Monts De Oca of Hillsboro; her maternal grandparents Robert and Joyce Moore of Hillsboro; two sisters, Sarah (Terry) Doyle of Sabina and Jamee Stover of Belle, WV; and four brothers, Mark Stover of Florida, Matthew Stover and Jerry Stover, Jr., both of Lakeland, FL, and Ryan (Sarah) Warner of Rockdale, TX; as well as a host of friends.
Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at the Turner & Son Funeral Home in Hillsboro. Jeff Lyle will officiate. Burial will take place privately at the convenience of the family at the Hillsboro Cemetery.
Friends may call from 5 p.m. until the time of the service at 7 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
To leave an online condolence please visit www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sherry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -