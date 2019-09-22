|
SHIRLEY ALLEN HOGUE passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at his home.
Shirley was born on January 4, 1957, to Carl and Mary Hogue. He retired from the City of Charleston, where he was employed for over 30 years. He was devoted to his family and his Mountaineers. He married the love of his life, Maria Lynn Gammon-Wilmoth, on July 4, 1992.
He is survived by his wife, Lynn; three sons, Dwayne Wilmoth (Sherrie), Timothy Wilmoth (Michelle), and Mike Hogue (Kim); grandchildren, Kelsey Wilmoth, Cody Wilmoth, Ryan Wilmoth, Paige Wilmoth, Sean Hogue; great-grandchildren, Kynlee, Liam, Carson, and Lainey; brothers, Carl, Ben, Dennis, Mark, and Bobby; sisters, Bonnie, Alice, Beulah, Juanita, and Laura; many nieces, nephews, cousins; and his sidekick, Roscoe.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Lawrence, Kenneth, and William; sister, Kathy; and niece, Mindy.
Per Shirley's wishes, he was cremated and a celebration of his life will be held at a later date for all his family and friends to celebrate his life and how he touched so many lives.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 22, 2019