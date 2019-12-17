|
|
SHIRLEY JEAN BRAGG, 82, passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019 at the home of her daughter in King George, VA. Shirley was born in West Virginia to parents William Weddington and Naomi Welch Weddington.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, a sister Sandra Stone and her husband William Grant Bragg. She is survived by her children William "Bill" Bragg (Mark), Jeffrey Bragg (Kitty) and Sharon Hollowell (Jason); grandchildren Brandon Bragg, Jeremy Bragg, Matthew Hollowell, Paige Hollowell, Quinn Jones; brothers William Weddington, Arnold Weddington; sisters Dorothy Meyers, and Ruth Holstine; several nieces and nephews and other relatives. Special to Shirley were Lauren Jeddou, Rebecca Stone and Ryan Stone.
Shirley was an avid reader and loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed crocheting, genealogy and staying in touch with her family and friends. She opened her heart and home to many children over the years and she will be sorely missed.
A visitation will be held from 1 til 2 p.m. Friday, December 20, 2019 at Tabernacle Baptist Church in King George, VA, followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. Burial will take place at Historyland Memorial Park in King George, VA. Condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 17, 2019