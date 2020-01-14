|
|
SHIRLEY BOTKINS DANIELS, of Charleston, passed away Sunday January 12, 2020 at CAMC Memorial Division. She was preceded in death by her parents, Russell and Evelyn Botkin and was a member of Morris Memorial United Methodist Church, Kanawha City. She was retired from the Kanawha Co. Bd. Of Education having served as a high school teacher and guidance counselor at East Bank High School. Mrs. Daniels attended Mary Baldwin College, Staunton, VA and received a bachelor's degree in Business Principles and Occupational Commerce from Concord College along with a Master's Degree in Guidance and Counseling, plus two years of past graduate studies from Marshall University. She was also a licensed real estate agent and had worked part time for Pauley Real Estate and had worked as a volunteer for several years at CAMC Memorial Hospital.
Surviving, husband, Harry L. Daniels; step-children, Gregory Daniels of MN, Lisa Murphy of Charleston.
Service will be 11 a.m., Thursday at Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Park, Beckley, WV. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m., Wednesday at the mortuary.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 14, 2020