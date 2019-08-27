|
|
SHIRLEY E. UNDERWOOD, 83, of St. Albans passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019.
She attended Charleston High School, and retired from West Virginia Uniforms.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, William and Inez Worden; brothers, Howard, Jack and Billy Worden; sisters, Peggy Raines and Kitty Compton; and step-daughter, Nellie Underwood Clark.
She is survived by her husband, Jack Underwood Sr.; children, Sherry Carter (Doug), Michael Johnson (Becky), Ronald Parsons (Karen), Terry Parsons, Sue Hall (Mick), Timothy Parsons, Janet Siler (Gary); step-children, Cheryl Thaxton (Keith), Kimberly Rucker (Bill), Jack Underwood Jr. (Liezel), and Anita Caruthers; brother, Richard Worden (Freda); 13 grandchildren; 12 step grandchildren; 13 great- grandchildren; nine step great-grandchildren; and two great-great- grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, August 29 at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar. Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, August 28 at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Aug. 27, 2019