Shirley G. Justice


1946 - 2019
SHIRLEY G. JUSTICE, 73, of Birch River, entered into rest on July 31, 2019, at Cabell Huntington Hospital.
Born on January 1, 1946, in Enoch, she was the daughter of the late Hamon and Allie Salisbury Kyle Adkins.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brother, James Adkins; sister, Dolly Cummins; half-brother, Wilford Kyle; and half-sisters, Pearly and Betty Kyle.
Shirley was a secretary for Union Carbide.
Surviving is her best friend, Kenneth Summers of Birch River; sister, Della Bowles of Wentzville, Missouri; half-brother, William (Flo) Kyle of Marion, Ohio, and her aunt, Mary Groves of West Virginia.
A private burial will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www. carlwilsonfuneralhome.com.
Wilson - Smith Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Justice Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2019
