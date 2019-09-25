Home

Shirley Jean (McKown) Carpenter


1936 - 2019
Shirley Jean (McKown) Carpenter Obituary

SHIRLEY JEAN (McKOWN) CARPENTER, 83, passed away at home on September 16, 2019, in Spencer, West Virginia.
She was born March 30, 1936, in Spencer, the only child of the late Imogene (Trout) McKown Scott and Carl M. McKown.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Buddy L. Carpenter, in 2007, and her step-father, Basil Scott.
Shirley was a member of the Faith Baptist Church in Spencer. She graduated from Spencer High School with the class of 1953; graduated from Mountain State Business College; and attended Parkersburg Community College and West Virginia State College. She retired from the WV Bureau for Public Health with 34 years of service. She was employed for 13 years by United Fuel Gas Company. She also worked for Kellwood.
She is survived by her son, Marvin L. Carpenter of Spencer; step-daughter, Elizabeth Cyrus of Chloe; two step - granddaughters, Samantha Caudill of Chloe and Jessica Hardway of Mt. Zion; and five step-great grandchildren.
In accordance with her wishes, she was cremated and no service.
Donations in her memory can be made to the Roane County Animal Shelter.
Taylor - Vandale Funeral Home in Spencer, West Virginia, is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 25, 2019
