SHIRLEY JO ROWLANDS, 83, of Charleston, passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019, after a long illness.
She was born December 12, 1935, at Winifrede, to the late Rome and Gladys Petry Cottrell. She was also preceded in death by a son, Albert James Jr.
Shirley's greatest love was for Jesus and her family; she always had a smile that touched the hearts of everyone.
She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Albert Rowlands; daughters, Sheila (Shashi) Naidu and Sherry (Robert) Cunningham; son, Timothy (Amber) Rowlands; brothers, Donald (Pat) Cottrell, C. J. (Bertie) Cottrell and Tom Cottrell; half-brothers, Jim and Sam Cottrell; sisters, Fay Cottrell and Sue Allen; half-sister, Kay Cottrell Taylor; grandchildren, Daniel, Brian, Kevin, Cody and Kara; and nine great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be held 1 p.m. on Friday, October 25, at the Valley Grove Church of the Nazarene, with Pastor Steve Wheeler officiating. The burial will follow the service at Elk Hills Memorial Park, Big Chimney. Family and friends will gather for the visitation from 11 a.m. until time of service on Friday at the Church.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 24, 2019