SHIRLEY KING, 67, of Sissonville, passed away August 28, 2019.
Shirley was a graduate of Sissonville High School, loved animals and enjoyed being with her family.
Preceding her in death were her brothers, Darrell and James Wandling; sisters, Mary Frances, Eunice Mangus and Dorothy Fisher.
Survivors include her companion of 29 years, Daniel Miller of Sissonville; son, Robbie King and wife Kim of Charleston; daughter, Shelia King of Sissonville; father, Delmer Mangus of Sissonville; sisters, Brenda Humphreys and husband Cordell, Linda Boyce, Brenda Haynes and husband Jerry, all of Sissonville; six grandchildren and four great - grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, August 31, at Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home, with Rev. Al Mendez officiating. Burial will follow in Emma Chapel Cemetery, Liberty. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to services, also on Saturday.
Special thanks to Elder Care of Ripley for their kindness and excellent care.
The family will accept online condolences at cpj funeralhome.com.
Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home is serving the King Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Aug. 30, 2019