SHIRLEY MAE ASHLEY, 79, of Campbells Creek, went home to be with the Lord on March 13, 2020, at home, surrounded by her loving family.
Shirley was a lifelong Christian and member of Spring Fork Missionary Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday School classes and BYF.
Family members waiting to welcome her home were her loving husband of 56 years, Ed Ashley; her mother and father, Fred and Naomi Curry; her brother, Darrell Lee Curry; and her son-in-law, Darren Brown. What a glorious reunion that must have been.
Shirley's goodness, caring, and love will always be cherished by her daughter, Sandy Brown and granddaughter, Darrah; stepdaughter, Marian Thomas and her children, Becky, Beth, Chrissy, and Gina; and 10 great- grandchildren.
She is also survived by her sisters, Barbara Jean Mace, Linda Howell Carver, Stella Higginbotham and Carol McCallister as well as her brother, Fred Curry, Jr. She also leaves behind several nieces and nephews who meant the world to her.
Although our hearts are shattered, we the Curry Clan have a loving bond that will never be broken. Our separation is only temporary--for one day we will again be reunited in the presence of our Lord.
Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday March 18, at Spring Fork Missionary Baptist Church, Campbells Creek with Pastor Mike Long officiating. Burial will follow at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.
A Visitation with family and friends will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday March 17, at the Church.
The online guest book can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.com.
Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 17, 2020