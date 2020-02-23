Home

Barlow-Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St E
Charleston, WV 25301
(304) 342-8135

Shirley Pennington

Shirley Pennington Obituary

SHIRLEY PENNINGTON, 71, of Charleston, passed away January 15, 2020, at her residence.
She was born in Fayetteville, daughter of the late Norman and Naomi Pennington.
Shirley was a graduate of Fayetteville High School and worked as a clerk with the City of Charleston for many years.
She loved to crochet, and knit. Her love for sports was softball, baseball, and football.
She was a avid bowler and loved to go bowling. Her passion was shown with the love of her fur babies.
She is survived by numerous cousins, and best friends, Carolyn Huffman, Annascene Hunter, Lisa Stevens, Amanda Case, Kathy Lewis, and Pat Flowers.
Her body was cremated with no services.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to handle the arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 23, 2020
