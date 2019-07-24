SHIRLEY PERSINGER, 82, of Hometown, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019 at CAMC-General Division following injuries received in an automobile accident.

Born March 2, 1937, she was a daughter of the late Mary Margaret Richards and Erman Estel Casto. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Sherman Persinger.

Shirley was a dedicated member of St. John United Methodist Church, Scott Depot and had previously served as church secretary at Hometown UMC. She enjoyed sewing, hummingbirds, her flower garden as well as cooking, of which there were still many requests. She formerly worked for the State Department of Highways, Red House Detachment.

Surviving are her daughters, Diana McCallister (Marshall) of Hurricane; Deirdre Higginbotham (Ronald) of Eleanor; sister, Sue Jividen of Eleanor; grandchildren, Natasha (Jeff), Ryan (Cherokee), Nathan and Kevin.

Funeral service will be held at 11am Friday, July 26, 2019 at Chapman Funeral Home, Winfield with her former Pastor Frank L. Frye and current Pastor Michael Q. Atkinson officiating. Burial will follow in Haven of Rest Memorial Gardens, Red House. Visitation will be held from 6-8pm Thursday at the funeral home. You may also visit her tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes.com to share your memories with the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her honor should be made to St. John United Methodist Church, 4013 Teays Valley Road, Scott Depot, WV 25560.

Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 24 to July 26, 2019