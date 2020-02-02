Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown Funeral Home
327 West King St.
Martinsburg, WV 25401
(304) 263-8896
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
2:00 PM
Brown Funeral Home
327 West King St.
Martinsburg, WV 25401
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sidney Shingleton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sidney (Biggs) Shingleton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sidney (Biggs) Shingleton Obituary

It is with great sadness that the family of SIDNEY JANE (BIGGS) SHINGLETON announces her passing on Friday, January 31, 2020, at the age of 71 years.
Sidney was born in Charleston, W.Va., on September 28, 1948, to the late Waitman Barbe Biggs and Evelyn Easol Pullen Biggs. She graduated from Nitro High School and Marshall University where she was a member of Phi Mu Sorority.
She had an incredible natural talent for marketing and design having worked as a buyer for the Diamond Department Store in Charleston and the WV State Park Golf Courses. She had previously worked as manager with Robert Scotts / David Brooks at the Blue Ridge Outlets in Martinsburg. She was a longtime member of Olde Berkeley Garden Club, having served as Vice President, President and Treasurer. She had a wonderful talent for making beautiful flower arrangements for which she won a state award in 2017. She served as a docent in the annual House and Garden Tour and collaborated on numerous beautification projects in Martinsburg. An excellent horticulturist, her garden would abound with color from flowering shrubs, bulbs and perennials Spring through Fall.
Sidney will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 46 years, Hoy, and her daughter, Sarah of San Antonio, Texas; her brother, Waitman Barbe Biggs Jr. and wife Mary of Scott Depot; sister-in-law, Cindy Johnson and husband Larry of Romney; niece, Amanda Mulledy and husband Robert; nephews, Tom and Billy Biggs; and four grand-nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends on Friday, February 7, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Brown Funeral Home, Martinsburg, W.Va.
A Celebration of Sidney's life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 8, at Brown Funeral Home, with Pastor David Irvin officiating.
Memorial donations in memory of Sidney can be made to the Tiny Tim Project, c/o Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry, at 336 S Queen St., Martinsburg, WV 25401.
Online condolences may be offered at www.Brown FuneralHomesWV.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sidney's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brown Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -