SIEGEL KINDER, 74 of Drawdy died tragically on August 11, 2019.
He retired from General Motors Ohio Division after many years of service and was currently employed as a security guard for Patriot Coal in Comfort.
He was preceded in death by Father: Roy Edward Kinder, Mother: Charma Barker Denton, Sisters: Greta Barker, Linnie Jarrell and Lou Calhoun.
He is survived by Wife: Kristen Weddington Kinder of Drawdy, and Sister: Barbara Ann Penifield of Dallas, TX.
Funeral will be 1 p.m. Saturday August 24, at Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet with Minister Donnie Pauley officiating. Burial will follow in Barker Cemetery, Ashford beside of his loving mother. Friends may call 1 hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent to the family at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2019