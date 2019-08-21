Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leonard Johnson Funeral Home Inc
8706 California Ave
Marmet, WV 25315
(304) 949-3322
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
Leonard Johnson Funeral Home Inc
8706 California Ave
Marmet, WV 25315
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Leonard Johnson Funeral Home Inc
8706 California Ave
Marmet, WV 25315
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Barker Cemetery
Ashford, WV
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Siegel Kinder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Siegel Kinder


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Siegel Kinder Obituary

SIEGEL KINDER, 74 of Drawdy died tragically on August 11, 2019.
He retired from General Motors Ohio Division after many years of service and was currently employed as a security guard for Patriot Coal in Comfort.
He was preceded in death by Father: Roy Edward Kinder, Mother: Charma Barker Denton, Sisters: Greta Barker, Linnie Jarrell and Lou Calhoun.
He is survived by Wife: Kristen Weddington Kinder of Drawdy, and Sister: Barbara Ann Penifield of Dallas, TX.
Funeral will be 1 p.m. Saturday August 24, at Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet with Minister Donnie Pauley officiating. Burial will follow in Barker Cemetery, Ashford beside of his loving mother. Friends may call 1 hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent to the family at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Siegel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now