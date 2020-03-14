|
SIMONE ABDALLA HUSSON, 88, of Scott Depot, passed away March 12, 2020, at her home. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. March 16 at St. George Orthodox Cathedral, Charleston. Visitation will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane, where Trisagion Prayers will be offered at 7:30 p.m. A complete obituary will be published in Sunday's edition of this newspaper. Chapman Funeral Home, 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 14, 2020