SIMONE LEERESE HUSSON, 88, of Scott Depot, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020, at her home surrounded by family.
Born April 27, 1931, in Charleston, she was a daughter of the late Isaac and Najla Sokrate Abdalla. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Nicholas Husson, and her daughter-in-law, Benita Husson.
She was a member of St. George Orthodox Cathedral and was involved with Shums Il Bir. She and her late husband, along with their son, Nicholas, founded Husson's Pizza in 1977, which has become a popular pizzeria throughout West Virginia. She was dedicated to her family, supporting each and every one. She loved them all and was loved by all of them.
Surviving are her children, Christine Bsharah (George) of Charleston, Nicholas T. Husson (Sharon) of Scott Depot, Barbara Wrubel (Bernie) of Ashland, KY, George Husson of Scott Depot; sister, Yvonne Jamison of North Carolina; brothers, Herbert Abdalla and Theodore Abdalla, both of Charleston, and John Abdalla of California; 10 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren, as well as her godchildren, Michael Rahall, Terri Amos and Tina Ross.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 16, at St. George Orthodox Cathedral, 190 Court Street, Charleston, with Father Joseph Hazar officiating. Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane, where Trisagion Prayers will be offered at 7:30 p.m.
You may also visit her tribute page at Chapman FuneralHomes.com to share your memories of Simone with the family.
The Husson family would like to remind guests that due to the current health concerns, please respect social distancing and refrain from hugs and kisses as you visit with the family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 15, 2020