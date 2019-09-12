|
SONDRA ANN JOHNSON, 69, of Scott Depot, passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Thomas memorial Hospital, South Charleston.
Born February 1, 1950, in Kanawha County, she was a daughter of the late Charlie and Edna Tincher Mainous.
Sondra loved to garden, watch movies, take walks, drink coffee and spend time with family. She loved to laugh!
Surviving are her husband, Terry Johnson; daughters, Andria Luther (Dave), Amanda Dillon (John), Natalie Morse; sister, Carolyn Grady.
A celebration of her life will be held for family and close friends at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation (nationalpcf.org).
Cremation services are being provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D Street, South Charleston, WV.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 12, 2019