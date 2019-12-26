|
|
SONJA GERALDINE DINGESS, 78, of Campbells Creek, passed away December 21, 2019, at Oak Ridge Center, Charleston, following a long illness.
She was retired clerk for the State of West Virginia Department of Workers Compensation.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Leonard and Irene Wilson Walker; sisters, Betty Ferrell and Carol Matheny.
Surviving are her husband, James Dingess; sons and daughters-in-laws, James Rodney and Tracy Dingess of Creed, Leonard Donald and Dolores Dingess of Hurricane; brothers, Rusty Walker of Mooresville, North Carolina, Don Walker of South Charleston; sisters, Shelva Richards of Saint Albans, Jessie Thompson of Teays Valley, Elsie Hackney of Elkview; grandchildren, Jacob Dingess, Sarah Dingess and Mathew Alburn.
A gathering of her friends and family will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, December 26, at Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle.
Please visit our website fidlerandframefuneralhome.com to send the family online condolences or sign the guest book.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 26, 2019