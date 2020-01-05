|
|
STANLEY L. LUKOMSKI, 76, of Cross Lanes, passed away in Apple Grove, WV, on Thursday, January 2, 2020, after a short battle with cancer.
Stanley was born September 28, 1943, in New Kinsington, PA, to the late Stanley J. and Helen Lukomski.
Preceded in death by his loving wife of 50 years, Eva Mae Lukomski.
Stanley worked for several companies during his lifetime, including Sperry, UNIVAC, Unisys and Rite Aid, from which he retired.
Left to cherish his memory are loving sons, Edward, Joseph (Andrea), and Adam (Katie); seven grandchildren, Ashley, Leah, Tucker, Sophie, AJ, Gracie, and Penelope; and three great-granchildren, Casey, Dakota, and Jacob; and two sisters, Lorraine Lukomski and Jean Anuskiewicz.
Service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, January 11, at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes, WV 25313, with Pastor Doug Doss officiating. Entombment will follow Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens.
A gathering of family and friends will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the HospiceCare, 1101 6th Ave., Huntington, WV 25701.
Condolences may be sent by visiting www.tylermountain funeralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 5, 2020