STELLA MAE ANDERSON, 76, was born in Charleston, passed away Friday, 17th of January, 2020.
She was the daughter of the late Stella Mae and Donald McClure Anderson and was preceded in death by her sister, Patricia Kessel, and brothers, Earl and Donald.
Survived by nieces and nephews, and also several cousins.
A special thanks goes to her very kind and caring caregivers, Teresa Rogers, who preceded her in death, and "Shavion", which had become like family to Stella.
It was Stella's request to be cremated and no other services.
Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden, is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 21, 2020