STEPHANIE ANN HAMILTON, 44, of Charleston, passed away suddenly from complications of the flu on February 13, 2020.
She was an employee for the State of West Virginia, a devoted mother, and volunteered for many youth organizations throughout the years.
Stephanie was a previous fundraising coordinator for youth wrestling, a team mom for football, home room mother and helped establish Holiday Elves, a program for low income families during Christmas. She spent many hours lending a hand in concession stands, working a score table for wrestling and gathering items for fundraising or baking goods. Where ever she was needed, she was there. All doing this, while working a second job at Arby's to provide for her family.
Left to cherish her memory are her four children, who were her world, Karl Smith, Jordan Smith, Michael Hamilton and Hope Hamilton; father, Roger McIntyre; mother, Bonnie Pennington; brothers, Steve Slack, Larry Cochran, Charlie Ginther, James and Lucas McIntyre; a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to everyone who has donated and the doctors and nurses at CAMC for their dedication and hard work.
Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, February 17, at Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle, with Pastor Lawrence Myers officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time at the funeral on Monday. Stephanie's final cremation wishes will be honored following the service.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 16, 2020