STEPHANIE ELIZABETH KINKLER-CANTLEY, 39, of Charleston, WV, passed away on July 13, 2019, at her residence.

Stephanie was born on May 25, 1980, in Columbus, OH to Marvin and Carrol Klinker. Formally of Lancaster, OH, Stephanie graduated from Capitol High School in 1998. She was known for her quiet demeanor, her love for animals especially her three dogs and was an artist having produced several paintings and murals in the community.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Mark Travis; grandparents, Henry and Frances Hawkins and Ronald and Ingrid Klinker; uncle, Bruce Hawkins; and followed in death by husband, Frank J. Cantley.

Stephanie is survived by her parents; sister, Julie (Jeff) Camechis of Stoutsville, OH; nieces, Laura Canter of Lancaster, OH and Katey Camechis of Stoutsville, OH; nephews, Zach and Josh Canter of Lancaster, OH; aunt, Sharon (Mike) Gampp; uncles, Larry (Linda) Hawkins and Duane (Pat) Hawkins; several cousins; and her beloved dogs, Nicco, Pup Pup and Blue.

A Service to Honor the Life of Stephanie Klinker-Cantley will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, July 27, at Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston, WV with Rev. David Bowen and Don Lamb officiating. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 29, 2019 at Floral Hills Memory Gardens, Lancaster, OH.

Family and friends may visit from 1 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Snodgrass Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association, 1248 Greenbrier St, Charleston, WV 25311.

Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting www.snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary.

Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 25 to July 27, 2019