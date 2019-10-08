Home

Hutson Funeral Home, Farmington - Farmington
Stephanie Theresa Manchin

Stephanie Theresa Manchin Obituary
STEPHANIE THERESA MANCHIN passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at the home of her beloved daughter, Rosanna, in Fairmont. She was born November 15, 1921, in Wheeling, the daughter of the late Martin and Anna Machel.
She was married to the late A. James Manchin on June 9, 1951, and together they had three children, Patricia Lee, Mark Anthony, and Rosanna. She has eight grandchildren: Crystal Manchin, Antonio (Cara) Manchin, Kathleen, Tara, and Scarlett Manchin, Emily Ann (Bryan) Garcia, and Erica Rose (Brett) Wysocki, and Elliott Manchin Stache. She was the proud great - grandmother of Lyla and Trey Garcia, Jones Wysocki, Corey, Casey Lee, and A. James Manchin III.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by a brother and sister, Walter and Violet Machel.
Stephanie was an active member of the St. Peter's Catholic Church in Farmington, where she was active in the Altar and Rosary Society. She was also a member of the Woman's Club of Fairmont and a 1940 honor graduate of St. Joseph's Academy in Wheeling where she was involved in many clubs and activities. An avid card player, she loved to play bridge and belonged to the Farmington Bridge Club. She hosted many bridge card games at her home, where she was one of the best players.
Stephanie was such a loving grandmother and great-grandmother and will be mournfully missed by her children, grandchildren and great - grandchildren. A source of great comfort in her later years was the 23rd Psalm: "The Lord is my Shepherd, I shall not want "
Friends may call at the Hutson Funeral Home, 3171 Husky Highway, Farmington, W.Va., from 12 noon until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, where the Rosary will be recited at 7 p.m.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Thursday at the St. Peter's Catholic Church in Farmington. Entombment will follow in the IOOF Cemetery at Farmington.
www.hutsonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 8, 2019
