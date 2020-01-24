|
STEPHEN A. BROOKS passed away on January 22, 2020, after a brief illness.
He was born on August 5, 1957, in Charleston, WV, and is a graduate of DuPont High School. He is the son of the late Gene and Christine Brooks.
Left to mourn his passing are his daughter, Natasha Brooks; grandson, Mathias; siblings, Gene Brooks Jr., (Frances), Vicky Charley (Jim), Curtis Brooks, Norris Brooks and Joseph Brooks; and cousin, Betty Jo Lacy, as well as a host of family and friends.
A celebration of Steve's life will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, January 25, at Levi First Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation will begin at 12 Noon.
You may also visit his Tribute page at Affordable CremationsofWV.com to share memories of Steve with his family. Cremation services are being provided by Affordable Cremations of WV.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 24, 2020