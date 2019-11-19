|
STEPHEN DOUGLAS BAISDEN, 76, of Danville, WV passed away November 16, 2019 at Boone Memorial Hospital.
He was retired with 35 years of service at CSX, loved farming, gardening, spending time with family especially the grandchildren, was a l961 graduate of Scott High School, an Army veteran and a member of the Daniel Boone VFW Post 5578, Madison, WV.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Seigle R. Baisden and Freda G. Hager Baisden.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Mary Ann Baisden; children, Michelle Baisden, Stephanie Baisden, and Douglas (Misty) Baisden; four grandchildren, Cortnie Doss, Johnny Gunno, Ethan Baisden, and Lex Baisden; two great grandchildren, Gavin Doss and Bradey Gunno; a brother Seigle E. (Vivian) Baisden; and a sister, Freda G. Baisden Ellis.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, November 19, 2019 Handley Funeral Home, Danville, WV with Donnie Wells and Mike Graley officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens, Madison, WV.
Friends may call 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 19, 2019