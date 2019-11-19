Home

POWERED BY

Services
Handley Funeral Home - Danville
439 Phipps Ave.
Danville, WV 25053
(304) 369-0718
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Handley Funeral Home - Danville
439 Phipps Ave.
Danville, WV 25053
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Baisden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen Baisden

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stephen Baisden Obituary
STEPHEN DOUGLAS BAISDEN, 76, of Danville, WV passed away November 16, 2019 at Boone Memorial Hospital.
He was retired with 35 years of service at CSX, loved farming, gardening, spending time with family especially the grandchildren, was a l961 graduate of Scott High School, an Army veteran and a member of the Daniel Boone VFW Post 5578, Madison, WV.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Seigle R. Baisden and Freda G. Hager Baisden.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Mary Ann Baisden; children, Michelle Baisden, Stephanie Baisden, and Douglas (Misty) Baisden; four grandchildren, Cortnie Doss, Johnny Gunno, Ethan Baisden, and Lex Baisden; two great grandchildren, Gavin Doss and Bradey Gunno; a brother Seigle E. (Vivian) Baisden; and a sister, Freda G. Baisden Ellis.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, November 19, 2019 Handley Funeral Home, Danville, WV with Donnie Wells and Mike Graley officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens, Madison, WV.
Friends may call 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stephen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -