STEPHEN BRENT FRANCO, 75 of Richwood, went home to be with the Lord on
Monday, December 9, 2019, and is rejoicing with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
For 32 years, he pastored numerous churches thought-out West Virginia.
He was preceded in death by parents, Albert and opal Franco, and brother, David Franco.
Survivors include Nancy, his wife of 55 years;
two Sons, Stephen (Tammy) of Kansas City, Missouri, and Anthony (Stephanie) Lakewood, Colorado; brother, Gary (Louetta) Gordon, Kingwood; sister, Kathy (Gene) Collins, Fenwick; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral at be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 15, at Simons-Coleman Funeral Home, Richwood, W.Va., with Pastor Mark Stump officiating. Interment will be in Mt. View Memorial Park, Richwood.
Viewing will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, December 14, at the funeral home.
All arrangements were made by Simons - Coleman Funeral Home Inc., Richwood, W.Va.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 13, 2019