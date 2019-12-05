|
STEPHEN E. EADS, 70, of Charleston, passed away November 27, 2019, at CAMC General Hospital.
Stephen was born January 24, 1949, in Iowa and had served in the United States Army. He was a graduate of George Washington High School and WV Tech. Stephen retired from Columbia Natural Resources as a Senior Vice-President.
He enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid marksman.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Agnes Kay Eads.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra Eads; children, Jennifer Eads-Reeves and Christopher Eads; his three brothers and their families; and his father, Earl Eads.
Per his request, there will be no services.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Kanawha County Humane Society, 1248 Greenbrier St., Charleston, WV 25311.
You may send condolences to the family at www.barlowbonsall.com.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to handle the arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 5, 2019