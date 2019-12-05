Home

POWERED BY

Services
Barlow-Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St E
Charleston, WV 25301
(304) 342-8135
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Eads
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen E. Eads

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stephen E. Eads Obituary
STEPHEN E. EADS, 70, of Charleston, passed away November 27, 2019, at CAMC General Hospital.
Stephen was born January 24, 1949, in Iowa and had served in the United States Army. He was a graduate of George Washington High School and WV Tech. Stephen retired from Columbia Natural Resources as a Senior Vice-President.
He enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid marksman.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Agnes Kay Eads.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra Eads; children, Jennifer Eads-Reeves and Christopher Eads; his three brothers and their families; and his father, Earl Eads.
Per his request, there will be no services.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Kanawha County Humane Society, 1248 Greenbrier St., Charleston, WV 25311.
You may send condolences to the family at www.barlowbonsall.com.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to handle the arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stephen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -