Stephen Erwin

Stephen Erwin Obituary
STEPHEN D. ERWIN, 63, of Hurricane, passed away August 14, 2019, from complications of heart surgery.
Stephen was preceded in death by his parents, Elvin and Freda Erwin; sisters, Lucy Erwin Gibson, Linda Kay Erwin.
Stephen is survived by his fiance Rita Martin of Hurricane, daughter Nikki Erwin (Steven Richards) of South Charleston, sister Darlene Martin of Culloden, and brothers Roger Erwin (Mona) of Hurricane and Mike Erwin of Hurricane.
He worked at John Amos for 33 years and attended Adda Baptist Church.
Funeral Service will be 1:30 p.m. Saturday, August 17, at Allen Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Mike Wray officiating. Entombment will follow at Valley View Cemetery, Hurricane.
Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. till 1:30 p.m. prior to the service at Allen Funeral Home.
allenfuneral homewv.com
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2019
