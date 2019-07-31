Home

POWERED BY

Services
Callender Funeral Home Llc
706 Rebecca St
Charleston, WV 25387
(681) 265-9101
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Grace Bible Church
600 Kanawha Blvd. W.
Charleston, WV
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Grace Bible Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Hairston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen Lacy Hairston

Send Flowers
Stephen Lacy Hairston Obituary
STEPHEN LACY HAIRSTON, 68, of Charleston, transitioned to his heavenly home Monday, July 22, 2019. He was the proud son of Lacy James Hairston (deceased) and Pauline Clark Hairston. Services will be held at Grace Bible Church, 600 Kanawha Blvd. W., Charleston, August 10. Visiting hours will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with services starting at 1 p.m. Callender Funeral Home, 706 Rebecca Street, Charleston, W.Va., has been entrusted with final arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 31 to Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stephen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries