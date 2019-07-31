|
STEPHEN LACY HAIRSTON, 68, of Charleston, transitioned to his heavenly home Monday, July 22, 2019. He was the proud son of Lacy James Hairston (deceased) and Pauline Clark Hairston. Services will be held at Grace Bible Church, 600 Kanawha Blvd. W., Charleston, August 10. Visiting hours will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with services starting at 1 p.m. Callender Funeral Home, 706 Rebecca Street, Charleston, W.Va., has been entrusted with final arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 31 to Aug. 2, 2019