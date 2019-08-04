|
|
STEPHEN LACY HAIRSTON, 68, of Charleston, transitioned to his heavenly home Monday, July 22, 2019.
He was the proud son of Lacy James Hairston (deceased) and Pauline Clark Hairston.
Stephen graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School, Class of 1969. He attended West Virginia Institute of Technology in Montgomery and West Virginia State College (now University). He retired from Appalachian Power Company's John Amos Power Plant after 31 years of service.
He is survived by Natasha Hairston Tyson, Myla Cunningham, Khalfani Hairston Griffin; mother, Pauline Clark Hairston; sisters, Carolyn Hill Staten, Kaye Thompson Gillespie, Sherri Hairston - Hughes, Vickie Ann Hairston; seven grandchildren and five great - grandchildren.
Services will be held at Grace Bible Church, 600 Kanawha Blvd. W., Charleston, Saturday, August 10. Visiting hours will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with services starting at 1 p.m.
Callender Funeral Home, 706 Rebecca Street, Charleston, W.Va., has been entrusted with final arrangements.
Go to callenderfuneralhome.com to send online condolences.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 4 to Aug. 6, 2019