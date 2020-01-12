|
STEPHEN WENDELL ZAKASKI, 71, of Dunbar, departed this earth on December 31, 2019, at Thomas Memorial Hospital following a brief illness.
Preceding him in death are his parents: Roman and Edna Zakaski, and brother-in-law, Archie Cook.
Surviving is his sister, Sandra Jo Cook of Cross Lanes; niece, Deborah Rogers of Hurricane; nephew, Brian Cook of Palm City, Fla. Also are his great nephews and niece: Jordan Rogers of Charleston; Caleb, Camden and Alexis of Palm City.
Steve was a graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School in 1966. He received his Bachelor's Degree from Morris Harvey College in 1970. He obtained his Master's Degree from the University of Miami. He began his teaching career in Miami, Fla., in September 1970, at Ada Merritt Community School in Little Havana.
After returning to West Virginia, he was employed by the Jackson County Board of Education and worked at Ravenswood High School before transferring to Ripley High School. He taught ESOL (English for Speakers of other Languages); Spanish, English, Theater Arts and more. Before medically being forced to retire, he switched to being a Special Education teacher, which he found most rewarding.
Steve was voted Jackson County Adolescent Teacher of the Year in 1987-1988, Ripley High Teacher of the Year 2002-2003 and Hometown Hero in May 2004, among other various acknowledgements. He was also a host parent of Foreign Exchange student, Peter, of Germany.
Steve was well-loved by all students and known to them as Mr. Z. Many of his previous Drama class students kept in touch, well after leaving his class.
Hobbies included art, reading and always further learning in many subjects. He spent years volunteering at Meadowbrook Nursing Home and in the Jackson County community. Steve will be remembered as a person who always strived for higher learning, patient teacher, easy going smile and laugh, and being witty. The students in class have referred to him as being a mentor; always going the extra mile for them or encouraged them to become a teacher.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at Long & Fisher Funeral Home, Sissonville, W.Va..
Visitation with the family will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, January 13, 2020, at the funeral home.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 12, 2020