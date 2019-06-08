Home

POWERED BY

Services
Randolph Funeral Home
158 Meadow Ln
Valley Bend, WV 26293
(304) 338-4800
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen Williams Davis

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Stephen Williams Davis Obituary
STEPHEN WILLIAM DAVIS, 68, a resident of Mace, passed from this life Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at Colonial Place in Elkins and under the care of Mountain Hospice.
Steve was born Wednesday, December 27, 1950, in South Charleston, a son of the late Burton William Davis and Florence Stephenson Davis. On October 16, 2004, in Mace, he married Vicky Terry who survives.
Also left to cherish his memory are two children, Diane Bonenberger and husband Andy of PA, and Cory Davis of OH; one grandson, David William Bonenberger; and three siblings, Janice Drake, Ann Holliday and husband Bill, and Michael Davis and wife Lisa.
Preceding Steve in death besides his parents was one daughter, Brianna Terry-Davis, and one brother, Joseph Davis.
Steve obtained his Bachelor's degree from West Virginia State College and had retired as a supervisor for the Division of Labor. He was an accomplished artist and musician and also enjoyed gardening and beekeeping.
Steve's request for cremation was honored. The family suggests that memorial contributions be made in Steve's name to , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
The Randolph Funeral Home and Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements for Stephen William Davis.
Send online condolences to the family at www.therandolphfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 8 to June 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now