STEPHEN WILLIAM DAVIS, 68, a resident of Mace, passed from this life Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at Colonial Place in Elkins and under the care of Mountain Hospice.

Steve was born Wednesday, December 27, 1950, in South Charleston, a son of the late Burton William Davis and Florence Stephenson Davis. On October 16, 2004, in Mace, he married Vicky Terry who survives.

Also left to cherish his memory are two children, Diane Bonenberger and husband Andy of PA, and Cory Davis of OH; one grandson, David William Bonenberger; and three siblings, Janice Drake, Ann Holliday and husband Bill, and Michael Davis and wife Lisa.

Preceding Steve in death besides his parents was one daughter, Brianna Terry-Davis, and one brother, Joseph Davis.

Steve obtained his Bachelor's degree from West Virginia State College and had retired as a supervisor for the Division of Labor. He was an accomplished artist and musician and also enjoyed gardening and beekeeping.

Steve's request for cremation was honored. The family suggests that memorial contributions be made in Steve's name to , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

The Randolph Funeral Home and Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements for Stephen William Davis.

Send online condolences to the family at www.therandolphfuneralhome.com. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 8 to June 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary