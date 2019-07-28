|
STEVE GENE SANTINI, beloved husband and father, passed away on July 10th, 2019.
Steve was a devoted husband to Emily, his wife of 42 years and a loving father to his son, Steven Calhoun.
Steve was born in Charleston, WV on May 29th, 1947 to proud parents Danilo and Mary Margaret.
Steve and his brothers Danny and Paul grew up in Weberwood in the family home built by their father.
Steve attended South Charleston High School from his freshman to junior year and transitioned to George Washington High School for his senior year graduating in 1963.
Steve was a varsity football player and wrestler and was named Mr. Patriot his senior year. Steve went on to seminary graduating in 1977. He was ordained as a minister in 1979.
Steve was a devoted servant of Jesus Christ until his death. He devoted more than 40 years to ministry with the last 22 years of his life spent in biblical studies and authorship.
Steve is survived by his wife, son, brothers, and many nieces and nephews.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 28 to July 30, 2019