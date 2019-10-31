|
|
With his family by his side, STEVEN ALLEN HESS, 65, passed away Saturday morning, October 26, 2019, due to complications from Kidney Cancer.
He was a '72 graduate of South Charleston High School and a '79 graduate of WVU Law School. Directly after graduating Law School, he packed his belongings, got in his VW Beetle and headed to Orlando, Florida, to work at his favorite place: Disney World. Steven worked for Disney 35 years and was amazed when they celebrated his retirement on October 17th with over 200 co-workers in attendance. He treasured each and every person that showed up to honor him that evening. It was one of the biggest retirement celebrations Disney had ever hosted.
Everyone he met soon found out he was from West Virginia and that he loved the Mountaineers! He had a wide variety of interests from watching football, singing, attending Broadway shows, riding roller coasters, history, and especially traveling.
Though life separated him from family and friends, over the years the bonds he made with everyone forever remained in his heart and in turn made him a wonderful husband, son, uncle, and friend. Steven was extremely passionate about the things he believed in which made him a great mentor to many.
He was preceded in death by Bobby Jean Strickland, his mother-in-law. Steven leaves behind his husband of four years, Alex Schilling; his loving parents whom he felt so blessed to still have in his life, Vernon and Jean Hess; sister, Teresa Burgy and her husband Gerald; brother, Mark Hess; sisters-in-law, Donna Close, Karen Taylor, Pankey Gross; nephews, Joe Burgy and his wife Jessica and their two children Emerson and Maddie, and Seth Hess and his son Rowan; niece, Julie Francis, her husband Michael and their three girls Peyton, Josie and Addie; many aunts and uncles and cousins.
A celebration of his life will be held Sunday, November 3, at Meads Botanical Garden in Winter Park, Florida, at 3 p.m. Friends and Family may also visit Sunday, November 17, in his hometown of South Charleston, at Grace Church of the Nazarene, 499 2nd Ave. Friends and family may visit beginning at 5 p.m. and a tribute to his life will be at 6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made in Steven's name to Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando, 2727 Conroy Road, Orlando, FL 32839.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 31, 2019