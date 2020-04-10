|
STEVEN ALLEN "STEVIE" MARTIN, age 47, passed away peacefully Friday, April 3, 2020, from cardiac complications related to Muscular Dystrophy.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Fred Payne, and Warner and Tressa Martin.
He leaves behind his mother, Peggy Payne (aka Destiny Payne-Reid); father, Gregory Martin; stepmother, Connie Martin; sister, Natalie Martin-Smith, and brother-in-law, Dwight Smith; his grandmother, Ruth Payne; aunts, Sandy Payne, Sonya Martin Justice, Victoria Joyce, Cindy McNeely; uncle, Kevin Martin; cousins, Brian Jefferson, Lisa Jefferson Eggleston, Chris Martin, Nick Martin, Connor Lowe, Alex Lowe; and best friend, Mike Blackburn.
He was born in Charleston, W.Va., in March of 1973 and grew up in Hurricane W.Va., graduating from Hurricane High School. However, due to respiratory issues, he became a resident of Kissito Health Care, Brian Center, in Fincastle, Va., in May of 2018. He was known for his humor and kindness to the staff and residents.
Stevie was a true superhero who overcame so many obstacles. He was diagnosed with Muscular Dystrophy at age 10; however, he never let that stop him. Throughout his childhood and teens, he played T-Ball and Basketball, was a Boy Scout, and was blessed with a wonderful and normal childhood. He didn't start battling the impacts of Muscular Dystrophy until his late 20s, and he did not let the disease dictate who he was. Stevie was known for his courageous and positive outlook on life and his sense of humor. He was a true testament of faith, perseverance, and strength, and he overcome the darkest of days.
Stevie was a musician, poet, and man of great faith. He was blessed with the gift of music, and, without one lesson, shared his ability to compose music, sing, and play the piano, acoustic guitar, bass guitar, electric guitar, and keyboard. He composed, wrote, and recorded his own music and produced several CDs. As a gifted musician, he enjoyed teaching and sharing music with everyone. That's what drew so many to Stevie and he always did it with God's joy and a smile.
Once our nation gets past this pandemic, the family will host a celebration of Steve's life in Hurricane, W.Va. We will make sure all family and friends are posted of the date, time, and location.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Steve's honor to either (https://mda.donordrive.com/) or your local Humane Society (http://www.myhumane.org/memorial-donations.html).
Burch - Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, Va., 540-586-7360, is assisting the family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Apr. 10, 2020