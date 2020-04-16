Home

Long & Fisher Funeral Home
6837 Sissonville Dr
Sissonville, WV 25320
(304) 984-3346
Steven Carl Fisher

Steven Carl Fisher Obituary

STEVEN CARL FISHER, 63, of Sissonville, passed away on April 13, 2020.
He was owner of Fisher's Concrete.
He was preceded in death by his son, Steven; father, Collett; mother, Erma; brother, Hubert; sister, Wanda; and grandchildren, Cadi and Chelsea.
Steve is survived by his brother, Doug; sisters, Brenda and Linda; grandson, Ethan and friend Tammy Slater; wife, Karen; daughters, Jeannie, Amber, Beth; and granddaughter, Raelynn, plus several nieces and nephews.
Steve loved taking his beautiful red 1970 Chevy Nova to car shows. He also enjoyed going on cruises.
There will be no service at this time. Arrangements by Long & Fisher Funeral Home.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Apr. 16, 2020
Remember
View All
