STEVEN DeWAYNE COBB, age 60, of Cross Lanes, began his eternal journey to heaven on December 13, 2019, after a short illness.
He was member of Rock Victory Ministries in Red House. He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post #8363 in Chesapeake. He was a proud Veteran of the United States Army after serving a total of 27 years active duty and WV Air Guard. He was deployed for one year to Iraq in 2004 where he sustained a brain injury. Steve was a true hero in everyone's eyes, and we honor him on this day.
He was predeceased in death by both his parents, Othello and Kenneth Cobb.
Left to cherish his memory is his best friend, companion, and wife of 34 years, Natalie Ann Harper - Cobb, and daughter, Stephanie Cobb-Goffaux (Ed), and son, Joshua Cobb (Kristina) of Cross Lanes; grandchildren: Jaden of New York and Samuel Goffaux; twins, Oakley and Christopher, and Lee Cobb; brother, Frank Cobb (Jan); nieces, Bobbie Wall of West Virginia and Lindsay Maddox of South Carolina; sister, Laura White (Mike); niece, Jennifer White of Winfield; nephew, Paul Eastwood of Florida; a host of nieces and nephews; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ronald and Nellie Harper of Sissonville; brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, Ronny Harper (Kathy) of Dunbar; sister-in-law, Annette Harper-Williams (Ronnie) of Cross Lanes and Kelly Harper-Heidenreich (William) of Sissonville; nephews and nieces, USAF CMSgt (Select) Jason, Shannon and, Mattigan Harper, of Spangdahlem USAF Base, Germany, Phenix Harper of Alaska, Shane, Ben and Alex Harper of Washington, D.C., Greg, Jillian, and Clara Haynes, and Lee Greuber of Charleston, and Aaron, BethAnn, Isla, and Oliver Fiddler of South Charleston.
Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, December 16, at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes, WV 25313. Burial will be at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens.
The family will receive visitors one hour prior to the service by Pastor Roy Painter.
In lieu of flowers, please send monetary donations to the s Fund at https://support.wounded warriorproject.org/ or by phone 855.448.3997.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 15, 2019