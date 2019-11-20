Home

Hafer Funeral Home Inc
50 N Pinch Rd
Elkview, WV 25071
(304) 965-3331
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Hafer Funeral Home Inc
50 N Pinch Rd
Elkview, WV 25071
View Map
Service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Hafer Funeral Home Inc
50 N Pinch Rd
Elkview, WV 25071
View Map
Steven E. Wilson Obituary

STEVEN E. WILSON, of Charleston, went to his Heavenly home, Monday, November 18, 2019.
Steven was born in Clarksburg, to the late Holmes and Virginia Wilson.
He was also preceded in death by his son, Robbie Wilson, and sister, Pam Prichard.
Steven was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was an avid WVU fan and member of Elk Hills Presbyterian Church. He retired after 37 years of service, as a Master Trainer for Dupont, and then branched out to form his own company, Steve Wilson Associates. Steve was also a former board member for the Kanawha County Board of Education, and a former board member of United Way Central WV.
He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Deborah Wilson; sons, Bradley Wilson and Timmy Wilson; and grandson, Jamie Wilson-Cox.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to WV Special Olympics at 3055 Mt. Vernon, Hurricane, WV 25526.
A service will be 1 p.m. on Friday, November 22, at Hafer Funeral Home, with Pastor Cherrie Sizemore officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston. Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be shared at www.haferfuneralhome.net.
Hafer Funeral Home, 50 N. Pinch Road, Elkview, W.Va., is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 20, 2019
